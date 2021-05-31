Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.71. 36,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

