Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

NYSE:OMI opened at $44.71 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $975,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

