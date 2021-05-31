PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAGS opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $62.83.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

