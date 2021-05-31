PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAGS opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $62.83.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
