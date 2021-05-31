Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 445 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $318.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,747. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.42.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.