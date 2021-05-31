Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. 17,011,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,560,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

