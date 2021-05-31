Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Head to Head Survey

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -8.86% -94.82% -13.44% SM Energy -49.72% -1.25% -0.51%

This table compares Par Pacific and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.27 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -2.97 SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.08 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -86.52

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.15, meaning that its share price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33 SM Energy 2 4 5 0 2.27

Par Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $13.06, indicating a potential downside of 34.39%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Par Pacific beats SM Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 123 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

