PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology accounts for about 2.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of PAR Technology worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,354. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

