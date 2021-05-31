Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 44 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $360.58 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.62. The stock has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.