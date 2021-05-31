Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $253.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

