Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

