Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Bank of The West grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 123,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

