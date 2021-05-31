Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

