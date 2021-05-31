Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.65 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

