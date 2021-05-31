Patria Investments Limited Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $875.09 million and a P/E ratio of 32.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PAX has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

