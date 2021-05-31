Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 17th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of -3.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($1.40) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5.7%.

PTEN stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

