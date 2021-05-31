Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.50 million-$163.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.44 million.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

