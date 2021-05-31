PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PaySign worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PaySign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PaySign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.31 on Monday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

