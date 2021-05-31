PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,814,600 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the April 29th total of 4,964,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,390.2 days.
PCWLF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
PCCW Company Profile
