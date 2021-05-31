PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,814,600 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the April 29th total of 4,964,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,390.2 days.

PCWLF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

