Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.