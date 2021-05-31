PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,540,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUXA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,673. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

