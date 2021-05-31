PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 233,987 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 309.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 11,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

