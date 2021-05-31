PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 17,532 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,532 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 2.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

