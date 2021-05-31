PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. 17,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,566 shares of company stock worth $61,441,572. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in PetIQ by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

