Pettee Investors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

