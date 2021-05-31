PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,198.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

