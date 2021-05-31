PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the April 29th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PharmaCielo stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. PharmaCielo has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

