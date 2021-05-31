Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. 3,746,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.