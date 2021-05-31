Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

FENG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. 257,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

