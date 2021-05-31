Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON PCTN opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £469.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4,085.71. Picton Property Income has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.43%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

