Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

PPC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

