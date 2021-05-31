Piper Sandler Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $690.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $625.00 to $690.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $659.83.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $649.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $339.40 and a 52-week high of $651.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 40.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

