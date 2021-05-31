Piper Sandler Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $144.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.53.

BBY stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

