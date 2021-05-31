Pitcairn Co. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $625.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.84 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $602.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

