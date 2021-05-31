Pitcairn Co. Has $3.71 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,998. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $243.09 and a one year high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.32 and its 200-day moving average is $346.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

