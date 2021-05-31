Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,885 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.58. 3,625,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,060. The company has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.67 and a 200 day moving average of $352.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

