Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Up 68.3% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $4,841.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

