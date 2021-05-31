Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.71.
Shares of TSE POW opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The stock has a market cap of C$26.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.63.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
