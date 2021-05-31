Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.71.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The stock has a market cap of C$26.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.63.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8699997 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

