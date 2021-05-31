Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Premier Miton Group from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON:PMI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 403,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,709. Premier Miton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £273.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.68.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

