Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 149,763 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $64,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

