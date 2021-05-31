Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $59 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $59,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of DY stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

