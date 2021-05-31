Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 106,245 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of MSA Safety worth $68,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $168.06 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

