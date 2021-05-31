Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 110,145 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Packaging Co. of America worth $66,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $148.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.