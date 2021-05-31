Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,686 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $91,730,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $369.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.22 and its 200-day moving average is $366.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.