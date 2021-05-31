Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $71,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.60 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

