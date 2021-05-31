PRIZM Trading Up 6.9% This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $48.74 million and approximately $642,807.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003882 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,751,887,113 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.