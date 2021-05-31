Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,700 Shares

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Professional alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

PFHD stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.