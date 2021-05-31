Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 29th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $312,425 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Professional by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

PFHD opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.07. Professional has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Research analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

