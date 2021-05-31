Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.04 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of PGNY traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. 1,127,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,313. Progyny has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,906,801 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

