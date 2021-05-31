Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.04 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.14.
Shares of PGNY traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. 1,127,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,313. Progyny has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,906,801 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
