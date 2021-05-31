Provident Trust Co. Purchases 634 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

