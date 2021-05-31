Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.14.

Shares of PSA opened at $282.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average is $241.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

